Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Wabash National worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.60 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

