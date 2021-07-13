Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

