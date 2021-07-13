TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Sells $998,705.30 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30.
Shares of NYSE:TTGT opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $101.12.
TechTarget Company Profile
Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.