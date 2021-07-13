Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,781,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

