Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,149 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.84 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.