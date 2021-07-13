Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $30.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 billion to $30.30 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.84 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $126.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

