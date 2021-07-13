Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.45. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $86.80 and a one year high of $122.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

