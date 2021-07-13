Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the lowest is $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $406,090 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

