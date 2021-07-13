SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,201 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.