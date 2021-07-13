SG Americas Securities LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

