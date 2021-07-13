SG Americas Securities LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDN stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

