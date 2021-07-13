SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $452,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.