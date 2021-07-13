ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $148.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.28. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

