Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,826 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 197.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WF opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.72. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

