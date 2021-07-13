Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 25,959 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 134.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

SM Energy stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

