Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

FSR stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

