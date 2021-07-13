Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $264.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

