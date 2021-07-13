Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $297.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.22. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

