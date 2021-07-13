Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

