Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to “Buy”

upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

