Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $555.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $535.70.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $514.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $375.14 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

