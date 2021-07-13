Financial Analysis: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

This table compares Medallion Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -8.50% -4.13% -0.77% Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

22.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medallion Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.53 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -5.96 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II beats Medallion Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.