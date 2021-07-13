Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.