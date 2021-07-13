Barclays PLC Sells 2,408 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

