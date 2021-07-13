Barclays PLC Acquires 2,477 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.