Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 92,946 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,946 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.96.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL).

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.