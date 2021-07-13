MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE MSGN opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

