The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.