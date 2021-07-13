190,000 Shares in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,456,682 shares of company stock worth $5,107,391 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

