Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,914 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $3,678,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $8,019,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

