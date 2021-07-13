Citigroup Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIII stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.