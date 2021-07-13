Citigroup Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,083,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $334.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.48. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $334.82.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

