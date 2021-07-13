Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

