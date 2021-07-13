Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,053 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Herc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

