Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,391 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

