Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $13.68 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,344,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.