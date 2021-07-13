200,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

