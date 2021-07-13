JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $861.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

