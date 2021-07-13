JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 97,413 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 6,663.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genetron were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

GTH stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

