JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,601 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a PE ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

