JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Resources Connection worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

