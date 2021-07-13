Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cameco worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cameco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

