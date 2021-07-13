Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

