AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 855,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.05% of AVROBIO worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 749.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

