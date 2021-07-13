The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $54.50 Price Target at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $51.50 to $54.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

