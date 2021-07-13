Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Eastern by 53.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Eastern by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of EML stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

