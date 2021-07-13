Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.59 Million Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

