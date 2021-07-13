Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Preformed Line Products worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 146.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.94. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

