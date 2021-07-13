Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

