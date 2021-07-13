Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSBC opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

